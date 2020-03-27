Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,987,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $152.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

