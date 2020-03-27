Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of New York Times worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 244,308 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYT stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. New York Times Co has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

