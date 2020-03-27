Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 117,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HVT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $184,435.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HVT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.18. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

