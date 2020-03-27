Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after buying an additional 1,362,263 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,029,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 836,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,867,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,610,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

