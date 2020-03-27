Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,265 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $4,852,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $733,041.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,190 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,159 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $57.51 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

