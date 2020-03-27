Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 162,183 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,183 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,230. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $56.09 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

