Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,330 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in PS Business Parks by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PS Business Parks by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

