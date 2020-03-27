Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,826 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

