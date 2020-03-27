Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 60,311 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,311 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 121,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

