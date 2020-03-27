Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 66,878 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,878 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of HD Supply worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in HD Supply by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,419,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 41,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

