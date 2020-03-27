Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.