Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Million

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $3.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $113.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.96 million to $118.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.41 million, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $32.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AC Immune.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIU. ValuEngine upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AC Immune from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.74. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

