Analysts Anticipate Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

ATUS opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 0.78. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

