Analysts Anticipate BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $90.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BSTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ BSTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.26. BioSpecifics Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 64.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,341 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

