Analysts Anticipate BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 in the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252,565 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $3,968,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $1,965,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 130.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 250,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 2,200,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,573. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

