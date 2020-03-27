Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.63. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

COLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $594.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.