Analysts Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will report sales of $23.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.95 million to $24.00 million. EMCORE reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $104.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMKR opened at $2.00 on Friday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

