Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report sales of $71.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.99 million to $72.20 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $268.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.55 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $319.87 million, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $331.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $56.71 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

