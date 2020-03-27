Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. Hanesbrands posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 12,891,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after buying an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,624,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,022,000 after buying an additional 535,399 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,930,000 after buying an additional 534,357 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,139,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,563,000 after buying an additional 677,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

