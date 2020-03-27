Analysts Anticipate Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) to post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.09). Hess reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 555.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.41.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,648 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,232,000 after buying an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 165,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,654,259. Hess has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.