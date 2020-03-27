Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 865,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

