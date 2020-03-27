Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $79.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

