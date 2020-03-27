Analysts Anticipate Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to announce $299.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.66 million to $304.80 million. Methode Electronics reported sales of $266.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE MEI opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,017,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 387,685 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

