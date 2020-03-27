Analysts Anticipate National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $311.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.20 million. National Instruments reported sales of $311.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NATI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

