Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post $105.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $105.39 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $95.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $468.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $470.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $528.80 million, with estimates ranging from $520.10 million to $543.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NEO stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,693,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,885,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.