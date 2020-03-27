Analysts Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to Announce ($1.59) EPS

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) have received an average broker rating score of 2.04 (Buy) from the twenty four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and eleven have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $78.21 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.59) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned The Wendy’s an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

DRI stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,958. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.