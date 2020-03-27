Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares valued at $828,050. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Upwork by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Upwork by 2,420.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.00 million, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.01. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

