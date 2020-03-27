Analysts Expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to report $80.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.89 million and the lowest is $78.15 million. Blackline reported sales of $64.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackline will report full year sales of $348.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.16 million to $351.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $419.74 million, with estimates ranging from $409.95 million to $427.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $54.65 on Friday. Blackline has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

