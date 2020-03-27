Analysts Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calyxt.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 543.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLXT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.98 on Friday. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $120.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 750 shares of company stock valued at $5,200. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calyxt by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Calyxt by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 242.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Calyxt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.