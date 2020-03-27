Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to post sales of $19.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $79.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $84.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.35 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CPST opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Capstone Turbine has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

