Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 468,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.80. 3,990,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

