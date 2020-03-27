Analysts Expect Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will report $30.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.05 million and the highest is $30.33 million. Iteris posted sales of $26.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $113.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.27 million to $113.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.19 million, with estimates ranging from $128.17 million to $132.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million.

ITI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

ITI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Groves bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Iteris by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Iteris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Iteris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

