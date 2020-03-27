Analysts Expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.02. Party City Holdco reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Stephens cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 644,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.38. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

