Analysts Expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.15. Shopify reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $429.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.40. Shopify has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $593.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

