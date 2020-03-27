Analysts Expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Post $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Vereit reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

VER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Vereit by 183.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183,584 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 4.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 121,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VER opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

