Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at $172,937.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,907 shares of company stock worth $145,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

