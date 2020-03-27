Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 27th (CALA, CHKP, CRWD, EGP, FIS, FR, FRT, FTNT, OKTA, PANW)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 27th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR). They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING). They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT). They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

