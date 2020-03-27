Analysts Offer Predictions for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. William Blair also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

ALSN stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $50.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

