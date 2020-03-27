Analysts Offer Predictions for CES Energy Solutions Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.25.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.55. 312,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.92. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 in the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

