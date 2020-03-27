Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 27th (AC, AIM, BB, BLN, CG, CGY, EIF, FM, FSV, GCG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 27th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$30.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was given a C$7.80 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$51.00 to C$43.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target lowered by AltaCorp Capital from C$54.00 to C$47.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from C$13.00 to C$11.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $120.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$22.00.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.45. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.25. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$35.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) was given a C$21.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) was given a C$4.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$26.50.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $19.50 to $14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$35.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$7.50 to C$5.10.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$42.50.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was given a C$14.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.15 to C$0.10.

Westaim (CVE:WED) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.35 to C$3.00.

