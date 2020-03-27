Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 27th (ALB, ASC, AYI, BA, BARC, BATS, BBY, BEZ, BKR, BOWL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 27th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $145.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $367.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 85 ($1.12). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,220 ($55.51) to GBX 2,710 ($35.65). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $960.00 to $790.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 360 ($4.74). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 175 ($2.30). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target cut by Societe Generale from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72). Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $130.00 to $80.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $110.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $240.00 to $258.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 210 ($2.76). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $82.00 to $73.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Greggs (LON:GRG) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,075 ($14.14). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 530 ($6.97). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 200 ($2.63). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 238 ($3.13). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 775 ($10.19). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $190.00 to $230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $224.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $209.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 340 ($4.47). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $68.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target trimmed by Imperial Capital from $363.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $28.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 280 ($3.68). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 240 ($3.16). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 520 ($6.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 355 ($4.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $255.00 to $131.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $30.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 173 ($2.28). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $66.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $79.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by Imperial Capital from $30.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 150 ($1.97). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target reduced by Longbow Research from $25.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

