Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 27th (ALV, BME, CVSG, ESNT, HHFA, IQE, JD, PFV, RMV, SRP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 27th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €195.00 ($226.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 382.53 ($5.03) to GBX 330 ($4.34). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,130 ($14.86). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 881 ($11.59) to GBX 560 ($7.37). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 520 ($6.84). Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

