Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 27th (CON, CS, DWNI, EOAN, EVT, G, HEI, HLE, IFXA, LEO)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 27th:

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €22.51 ($26.17) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €35.50 ($41.28) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) was given a €7.00 ($8.14) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) was given a CHF 99 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €5.80 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €3.50 ($4.07) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 410 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

