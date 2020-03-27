Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dell (DELL)

Dell (NYSE: DELL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Dell was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Dell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2020 – Dell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/28/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Dell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Dell is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Dell was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Dell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

1/28/2020 – Dell was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:DELL traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $39.25. 50,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,384. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 161,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,283 shares of company stock worth $22,740,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dell by 6,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,698,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

