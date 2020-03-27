Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dmc Global (BOOM)

Dmc Global (NASDAQ: BOOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2020 – Dmc Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2020 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Dmc Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/6/2020 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Dmc Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Dmc Global was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Dmc Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Dmc Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Dmc Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/19/2020 – Dmc Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from to .

2/11/2020 – Dmc Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Dmc Global is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BOOM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 86,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,821. The company has a market cap of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 448,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

