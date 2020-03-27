Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF):

3/25/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

3/23/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

3/16/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/3/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2020 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

