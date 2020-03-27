Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paramount Resources (POU)

Paramount Resources (TSE: POU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/20/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.50 to C$1.30. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Paramount Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/19/2020 – Paramount Resources was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$2.00.

3/12/2020 – Paramount Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$8.50.

3/10/2020 – Paramount Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.75.

3/6/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$4.50.

3/6/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.75.

3/5/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

3/5/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$10.00 to C$7.75.

3/5/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$6.00.

2/12/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

2/12/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

1/31/2020 – Paramount Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE POU opened at C$1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Paramount Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.81 and a 52 week high of C$9.52.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,209.37. Insiders acquired a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264 in the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

