Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ: VRNA):

3/12/2020 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/9/2020 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2020 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

3/6/2020 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/28/2020 – VERONA PHARMA P/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – VERONA PHARMA P/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – VERONA PHARMA P/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

VRNA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,323. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.