Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Boohoo Group (BOO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Boohoo Group (LON: BOO) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2020 – Boohoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.29).

3/23/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 215 ($2.83). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/10/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/6/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/6/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/25/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/14/2020 – Boohoo Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Boohoo Group is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Boohoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 380 ($5.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08).

2/5/2020 – Boohoo Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Boohoo Group stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.70). 8,983,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. Boohoo Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 250.60 ($3.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 275.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

