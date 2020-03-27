Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Etsy (ETSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

3/26/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

3/19/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

3/13/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/29/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

2/27/2020 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from to .

2/26/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/25/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/19/2020 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/15/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Etsy, Inc. offers e-commerce services. It provides online and offline marketplaces to buy and sell goods. The company’s product include art, home and living, mobile accessories, jewelry, wedding, and others. It operates primarily in Berlin, Germany, Dublin, Ireland, Hudson, New York, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Paris, France, San Francisco, California and Toronto, Canada. Etsy, Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Get Etsy Inc alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,900,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Etsy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1,696.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.